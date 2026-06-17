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Buffalo Sabres trade Michael Kesselring to San Jose Sharks and swap 2026 first-round picks

Stars Sabres Hockey
Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Michael Kesselring (8) carries the puck past Dallas Stars left wing Adam Erne (73) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Wednesday, April 15, 2026, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Stars Sabres Hockey
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BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have traded defenseman Michael Kesselring and the 27th overall pick in the 2026 NHL Draft to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for the 20th overall pick in this year's draft.

Kesselring, who battled injuries throughout the 2025-2026 season for Buffalo, had difficulty earning ice time in a defensive core that revolved around Norris Trophy finalist Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, Owen Power, and Bowen Byram.

This trade gives Kesselring a well-needed fresh start with an up-and-coming organization and gives the Sabres a higher pick to use how they see fit ahead of the draft here in Buffalo.

It may also signal that general manager Jarmo Kekalainen and the front office believe they'll strike a deal to keep Byram in Buffalo long term if they feel comfortable moving on from Kesselring as a safety net.

The 2026 NHL Draft begins Friday, June 26, at the KeyBank Center.

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