Buffalo Sabres trade forward Sam Reinhart to Florida Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sam Reinhart’s tenure with the Buffalo Sabres has come to an end.

On Saturday, the Sabres traded the 25-year-old forward to the Florida Panthers for a 2022 first-round pick and goaltending prospect Devon Levi.

This trade represents the second major Sabres player traded, after Rasmus Ristolainen was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers prior to the draft.

Levi is an unsigned goalie prospect taken by the Panthers in the 7th round of the 2020 NHL Draft.

He currently plays in the NCAA for the Northeastern Huskies. He went 6-1-0 at the World Juniors for Team Canada with a GAA of 0.75 and a .964 save percentage.

Reinhart, the second overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, has spent his entire career with the Sabres. In 454 career games, Reinhart has scored 134 goals and tallied 161 assists for 295 points.

In 2021, Reinhart led the Sabres with 25 goals and 40 points in 54 games. During his time with the Sabres, Reinhart has had five seasons with more than 20 goals.