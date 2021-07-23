Sabres trade Rasmus Ristolainen to Flyers for Robert Hagg, 2021 first, 2023 second

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rasmus Ristolainen has played his last game for the Sabres.

Buffalo dealt the right-handed defenseman to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Robert Hagg, a 2021 first round pick, and a 2023 second round pick.

We have acquired defenseman Robert Hagg, a first-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft (14th overall), and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL Draft from the @NHLFlyers in exchange for defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen.



Ristolainen was taken 8th overall by the Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft. After splitting time between Buffalo and the Rochester Americans during the 2013-14 season, he became a mainstay on the Sabres' blue line.

In 542 career games with the Sabres, Ristolainen amassed 46 goals and 199 assists. Nearly half of those came when Buffalo had a man advantage; 111 of his career points in the NHL were on the power play.

Ristolainen missed nearly a month of action in 2021 due to COVID-19. When healthy, he had 4 goals and 14 assists in 49 games played. His current contract carries a $5.4 million cap hit and expires in 2022.

The Finnish defenseman has been the subject of trade rumors for years. In eight seasons with Buffalo, he never played in a Stanley Cup Playoff game.