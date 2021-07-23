Watch
Sabres trade Rasmus Ristolainen to Flyers for Robert Hagg, 2021 first, 2023 second

Michael Dwyer/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Rasmus Ristolainen plays against the Boston Bruins during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Saturday, May 1, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Michael Dwyer)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 14:16:56-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rasmus Ristolainen has played his last game for the Sabres.

Buffalo dealt the right-handed defenseman to the Philadelphia Flyers for defenseman Robert Hagg, a 2021 first round pick, and a 2023 second round pick.

Ristolainen was taken 8th overall by the Sabres in the 2013 NHL Draft. After splitting time between Buffalo and the Rochester Americans during the 2013-14 season, he became a mainstay on the Sabres' blue line.

In 542 career games with the Sabres, Ristolainen amassed 46 goals and 199 assists. Nearly half of those came when Buffalo had a man advantage; 111 of his career points in the NHL were on the power play.

Ristolainen missed nearly a month of action in 2021 due to COVID-19. When healthy, he had 4 goals and 14 assists in 49 games played. His current contract carries a $5.4 million cap hit and expires in 2022.

The Finnish defenseman has been the subject of trade rumors for years. In eight seasons with Buffalo, he never played in a Stanley Cup Playoff game.

