Buffalo Sabres trade defenseman Robert Hagg to Florida Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has traded defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers.

The Sabres will receive a 2022 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Hagg.

Hagg was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He has played 284 games in his NHL career and tallied 11 goals and 41 assists for 55 points.

The Sabres acquired Hagg from Philadelphia when they traded Rasmus Ristolainen to the Flyers in July 2021. He has played in 48 games with the Sabres and has one goal and seven assists.