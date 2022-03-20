Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres trade defenseman Robert Hagg to Florida Panthers

NAMES***
Mark Zaleski/AP
Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) plays against the Nashville Predators during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski)
NAMES***
Posted at 12:56 PM, Mar 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-20 13:49:37-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has traded defenseman Robert Hagg to the Florida Panthers.

The Sabres will receive a 2022 sixth-round draft pick in exchange for Hagg.

Hagg was drafted by the Philadelphia Flyers in the second round of the 2013 NHL Draft. He has played 284 games in his NHL career and tallied 11 goals and 41 assists for 55 points.

The Sabres acquired Hagg from Philadelphia when they traded Rasmus Ristolainen to the Flyers in July 2021. He has played in 48 games with the Sabres and has one goal and seven assists.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center

Buffalo Strong

Buffalo Strong: What you can do locally to help people in Ukraine