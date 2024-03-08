Watch Now
Buffalo Sabres trade defenseman Erik Johnson to Philadelphia Flyers

Matt Slocum/AP
Buffalo Sabres' Erik Johnson plays during an NHL hockey game, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)
Posted at 2:14 PM, Mar 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-08 14:14:27-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced defenseman Erik Johnson has been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Sabres in July. He played in 50 games this season and scored three goals while averaging 13:48 in ice time.

Earlier Friday the Sabres traded captain Kyle Okposo to Florida Panthers for defenseman Calle Sjalin and a conditional draft pick.

Buffalo Sabres trade Kyle Okposo to Florida Panthers for Calle Sjalin and conditional draft pick

