Buffalo Sabres trade defenseman Erik Johnson to Philadelphia Flyers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced defenseman Erik Johnson has been traded to the Philadelphia Flyers in exchange for a fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Johnson signed a one-year deal with the Sabres in July. He played in 50 games this season and scored three goals while averaging 13:48 in ice time.

Earlier Friday the Sabres traded captain Kyle Okposo to Florida Panthers for defenseman Calle Sjalin and a conditional draft pick.

READ MORE: Buffalo Sabres trade Kyle Okposo to Florida Panthers for Calle Sjalin and conditional draft pick