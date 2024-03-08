Buffalo Sabres trade Kyle Okposo to Florida Panthers for Calle Sjalin and conditional draft pick

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have traded forward Kyle Okposo to the Florida Panthers in exchange for defenseman Calle Sjalin and a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

The Sabres said the seventh-round pick will become a fifth-round pick if the Panthers win the Stanley Cup.

Okposo joined the Sabres prior to the 2016-17 season and in his eight seasons with the team he played in 516 games and tallied 103 goals and 142 assists for 245 points. He served as the team captain for the last two seasons.

In an interview with 7 Sports in 2022, Okposo reflected on being named captain.

The Captain: One-on-one with Buffalo Sabres captain Kyle Okposo

For all that you’ve given to this team, this city, and these fans…



For representing the blue and gold so well…



We thank you, Kyle. pic.twitter.com/CD2lb1nY8t — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 8, 2024

Our captain. 💙



Buffalo loves you, Okie. pic.twitter.com/yItXrRejnc — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) March 8, 2024

Okposo has played a total of 17 seasons in the NHL, he celebrated playing in his 1,000th game in November 2023.

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP Buffalo Sabres right wing Kyle Okposo (21) celebrates his 1000th game with Sabres GM Kevyn Adams prior to the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023, in Buffalo N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Sjalin was selected in the fifth round, 145th overall, in the 2017 NHL Draft by the New York Rangers and previously played for Leksands IF of the SHL.