Buffalo Sabres spoil Eichel return, beat Vegas Golden Knights 3-1

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Sabres spoiled Jack Eichel's return to Buffalo after their 3-1 victory over the Vegas Golden Knights.

Sabres forward Peyton Krebs scored the first goal of the night.

A tribute video to Eichel was aired during a break, which was met with booing from the crowd.

"It's about the loudest I've heard this place ever. Really, it only took seven years and me leaving for them to get into the game," said Eichel after the game. "There was plenty of people here that were supporting me and there was plenty of people here that were booing me. They must just be booing me because they wish I was still here."

Sabres goalie Craig Anderson was honored after Thursday's victory which marked his 300th NHL win.