Buffalo Sabres sign Zach Benson to 7-year deal, worth $7.5M per season

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Zach Benson was one of the team's most dominant players in the playoffs last season, and now he’s been rewarded with a new deal. On Wednesday, Benson agreed to a seven-year deal worth $7.5M per season to stay in Buffalo. The 21-year-old was a restricted free agent and was eligible to receive offer sheets from other teams on July 1.

Benson is coming off his best season as a pro, scoring 13 goals and adding 30 assists in 65 games played. Where Benson really shined was in the postseason, scoring five goals and adding four assists (nine points) in 13 games.

Benson’s relentless play at both ends of the ice was a huge spark for a Sabres roster that was lacking players with playoff experience. It felt like in the big moments, Benson almost always rose to the occasion, which is even more promising when you consider his age.

Sabres General Manager Jarmo Kekalainen already considers Benson to be a team leader and said immediately after the season that he’s the type of player he wants to build around. While Benson’s contract may seem rich based on his first three seasons in the NHL, with a rising cap, this deal could look like a bargain in the not-so-distant future.

Bove’s Take:

Zach Benson is the type of player every organization wishes it had. When he’s on your team, you love him. And when he’s on another team, he drives you crazy.

In the locker room, he’s a beloved teammate and is a player who I believe is just scratching the surface. As Benson continues to get stronger, his offensive production is going to skyrocket. He still needs to improve his shot, but his playmaking ability and hockey IQ will always allow him to have success.

With this new deal and the departure of Alex Tuch, Benson is going to earn more playing time at the top of the Sabres' lineup. I believe he’ll thrive in that role and is two or three years away from being one of the Sabres best players.

