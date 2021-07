BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres added another goalie Wednesday night, signing Aaron Dell to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Dell, 32, played seven games with the New Jersey Devils, with a 1-5 record, along with a 4.14 goals against average and an .857 save percentage.

Before joining New Jersey, Dell played with the San Jose Sharks.

Dell has a career record of 49-39-12 in 114 games, with a 2.83 goals against average and a .906 save percentage.