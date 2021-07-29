Buffalo Sabres sign veteran goalie Craig Anderson to one-year, $750,000 contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres added a goalie with plenty of veteran experience, signing 40-year-old Craig Anderson to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

We have signed goaltender Craig Anderson to a one-year deal worth $750,000.



Welcome to Buffalo, Craig!



Get the details: https://t.co/IL6zhRbls6 pic.twitter.com/XcbGrK2pzR — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 29, 2021

Anderson has played 18 seasons in the NHL, mostly with the Ottawa Senators, totaling 652 games with a 291-252-69 record, a career 2.84 goals against average, and a .913 save percentage.

Last season Anderson played four games for the Washington Capitals after playing 10 years in Ottawa.

Prior to his time in Ottawa, Anderson played for Colorado, Florida, and Chicago.