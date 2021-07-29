Watch
Buffalo Sabres sign veteran goalie Craig Anderson to one-year, $750,000 contract

Nick Wass/AP
Washington Capitals goaltender Craig Anderson (31) in action during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Saturday, May 8, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)
Craig Anderson
Posted at 9:41 PM, Jul 28, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres added a goalie with plenty of veteran experience, signing 40-year-old Craig Anderson to a one-year, $750,000 contract.

Anderson has played 18 seasons in the NHL, mostly with the Ottawa Senators, totaling 652 games with a 291-252-69 record, a career 2.84 goals against average, and a .913 save percentage.

Last season Anderson played four games for the Washington Capitals after playing 10 years in Ottawa.

Prior to his time in Ottawa, Anderson played for Colorado, Florida, and Chicago.

