Buffalo Sabres sign GM Kevyn Adams to a multi-year contract extension

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has signed GM Kevyn Adams to a multi-year contract extension.

Adams was named general manager in June 2020 after former GM Jason Botterill was fired. He is entering his third season as general manager after spending more than a decade in various roles within the organization.

"Kevyn's leadership and vision over the past two seasons has proven to be invaluable, and I am confident in his ability to continue to move us forward as an organization. He is respected by players, coaches, staff, and peers around the league alike due to the poise with which he carries himself and the respect he reciprocates to every individual he encounters. He has grown in different roles throughout the organization, providing him unique perspectives that help him perform at the highest level as general manager. I, along with the fans and community, am happy to see Kevyn continue to build a winning culture both on and off the ice. Additionally, I am appreciative of his communication skills and dedication to the entire organization. I am thrilled to extend Kevyn's contract and have him lead the Buffalo Sabres for several years to come." - Buffalo Sabres owner Terry Pegula

One of the biggest moves Adams has made in his short time as GM in Buffalo is the trade of former Sabres captain Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights in November 2021.

Adams is scheduled to speak to the media at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday.