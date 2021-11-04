Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams discusses the trade of Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights

items.[0].videoTitle
The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday the team traded their former captain to the Vegas Golden Knights. The Sabres acquired forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, a top-10 protected 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick from Vegas in exchange for Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick.
Sabres Preview Hockey
Posted at 12:18 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 12:18:45-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday the team traded their former captain to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sabres acquired forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, a top-10 protected 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick from Vegas in exchange for Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick.

In a tweet, the team thanked Eichel for his time in Buffalo saying: "From your constant support at Roswell Park and across our community, to the memories made on the ice, Buffalo thanks you, Jack Eichel."

Above, you can watch the full press conference Sabres GM Kevyn Adams held Thursday morning to discuss the trade.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!