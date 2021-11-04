WATCH: Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams discusses the trade of Jack Eichel to the Vegas Golden Knights

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced Thursday the team traded their former captain to the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Sabres acquired forwards Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, a top-10 protected 2022 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick from Vegas in exchange for Eichel and a 2023 third-round pick.

In a tweet, the team thanked Eichel for his time in Buffalo saying: "From your constant support at Roswell Park and across our community, to the memories made on the ice, Buffalo thanks you, Jack Eichel."

Above, you can watch the full press conference Sabres GM Kevyn Adams held Thursday morning to discuss the trade.