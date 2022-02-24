Watch
SportsBuffalo Sabres

Actions

Buffalo Sabres shut out by Montreal 4-0

items.[0].image.alt
Paul Vernon/AP
Buffalo Sabres forward Casey Mittelstadt is seen during an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus, Ohio, Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022. The Blue Jackets won 7-3. (AP Photo/Paul Vernon)
Casey Mittelstadt
Posted at 10:11 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-23 22:11:48-05

MONTREAL (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres were shut out for the fifth time this season, falling to the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Buffalo has now lost four straight games and has been outscored 18-7 during that span.The Sabres are back in action on Friday night with a matchup on the road against the St. Louis Blues.

Nick Suzuki opened the scoring for the Canadiens in the first period as he fired home a wrist shot from just outside the crease.

Suzuki doubled his goal total and the lead in the second period as he converted on a penalty shot, beating Craig Anderson with a pretty move. The Sabres outshot 14-6 in the middle frame but couldn't find the back of the net.

In the third period, Cole Caufield beat Anderson with a quick shot from the faceoff circle, giving Montreal a 3-0 lead. Jake Evans added an empty-net goal with 1:33 left to play.

Sam Montembeault stopped all shots 32 he faced, while Anderson had 25 saves on 28 shots.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Super_7_2022_480x360.jpg

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!