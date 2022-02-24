Buffalo Sabres shut out by Montreal 4-0

MONTREAL (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres were shut out for the fifth time this season, falling to the Montreal Canadiens 4-0. Buffalo has now lost four straight games and has been outscored 18-7 during that span.The Sabres are back in action on Friday night with a matchup on the road against the St. Louis Blues.

Nick Suzuki opened the scoring for the Canadiens in the first period as he fired home a wrist shot from just outside the crease.

Suzuki doubled his goal total and the lead in the second period as he converted on a penalty shot, beating Craig Anderson with a pretty move. The Sabres outshot 14-6 in the middle frame but couldn't find the back of the net.

In the third period, Cole Caufield beat Anderson with a quick shot from the faceoff circle, giving Montreal a 3-0 lead. Jake Evans added an empty-net goal with 1:33 left to play.

Sam Montembeault stopped all shots 32 he faced, while Anderson had 25 saves on 28 shots.