Buffalo Sabres shift their focus to the offseason following heartbreaking Game 7 loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Instead of talking about the Buffalo Sabres getting ready for an Eastern Conference Finals series on Tuesday, we talked to them about a great season that came to a heartbreaking end.

The Sabres began the process fans have all been accustomed to in years past, "end-of-season" press conferences. But this time around, you can definitely feel the "sting" of the Game 7 loss lingering around the KeyBank Center.

Unlike Monday night, players seemed to be a little more reflective on all they accomplished during the season. From snapping a 14-season-long playoff drought to winning a playoff series on top of it.

All that experience will play a pivotal role in helping this team finish what was started next season.

"We know we're going to be back, and it's a good lesson for us, and I think you see, come playoff time, anything can happen," Zach Benson said. "Obviously, it stings right now, but we'll be better from it."

"I think the expectation has been set for who we are as a group," Josh Doan said. "I think many of us experiencing our first (playoffs) is going to help us down the road."

On the injury front, forward Jiri Kulich told reporters on Tuesday that he is cleared to play hockey and that the blood clots that kept him sidelined for the 2025-2026 season have been removed.

On Wednesday, we are expecting to hear from the rest of the team, including head coach Lindy Ruff and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.