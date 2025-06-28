Buffalo Sabres select towering defenseman Radim Mrtka with 9th pick in NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — For the first time since selecting Owen Power with the first overall pick, the Buffalo Sabres have used their first-round pick on a defenseman. With the 9th pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the Sabres selected Radim Mrtka from the Seattle Thunderbirds.

The 6'6" right-shot defender from Czechia will bring immediate size and skill into the Sabres pipeline. In the Western Hockey League last season, Mrtka had three goals and 32 assists (35 points) in 43 games. While representing his country at the World Juniors, Mrtka had one goal and three assists in five games.

This was #Sabres assistant GM Jerry Forton sharing his thoughts on Radim Mrtka earlier this week pic.twitter.com/VKP4IH9Yof — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) June 28, 2025

"Very unique package to be able to move the way he does at 6'6"," Sabres assistant GM Jerry Forton said of Mrtka. "(He's) almost more agile with the puck if that's possible. Smart player on both ends. I was in the Czech Republic earlier this year when he wasn't getting a lot of playing time in the men's league over there. To see what he was willing to do to move to North America comes from a background where he had very little resources for hockey or anything else outside of hockey. Uprooted, high-character kid and a huge ceiling, I think."

The Sabres are hoping Forton is right about Mrtka's huge ceiling. He will likely be in Buffalo next week for the Sabres annual development camp at HarborCenter. The Sabres next selection in the 2025 NHL Draft is 39th overall in the second round.

