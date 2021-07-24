Watch
Buffalo Sabres select Prokhor Poltapov with first pick of second round of 2021 NHL Draft

Buffalo Sabres
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 24, 2021
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres drafted Russian forward Prokhor Poltapov with the first pick of the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft.

The 18-year-old played 61 games with Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, scoring 25 goals and adding 27 assists.

Poltapov is listed as 5'11" and roughly 175 pounds.

This follows the Sabres drafting Owen Power and Isak Rosen in the first round of the draft.

The Sabres pick 53rd overall after acquiring a second round pick by trading Taylor Hall to Boston.

