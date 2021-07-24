Welcome to Buffalo, Owen Power! Sabres take UM defenseman 1st overall in 2021 NHL Draft

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Owen Power, welcome to Buffalo!

The University of Michigan defenseman is the newest member of the Sabres organization after the team chose him with the 1st overall pick in the 2021 NHL Draft.

He's the 4th no. 1 overall pick in franchise history.

Power was considered to be the Draft's top prospect and many analysts believed he was headed to Buffalo.

In an pre-draft interview with WKBW, TSN's Craig Button praised the UM defenseman.

"I don't know where you find a defenseman like Owen Power," Button said. "I don't see any other defenseman like him in the draft. I don't see any forward that can have the same impact that he has on the game. To me, it's clear cut."

In his freshman year at Michigan, Power recorded 16 points in 26 games before the team's NCAA championship hopes were cut short due to COVID-19 test results.

He was also a member of the Canadian Men's National Ice Hockey Team, which won gold at the 2021 Ice Hockey World Championships [12 games played, three assists].

In an interview with media leading up to the Draft, Power said he was considering going back to school for another year instead of going directly to the NHL.

While he cited the virtual academic year and shortened athletic season as big factors for his decision, he also said in the end, he'll do whatever the team that drafts him thinks is best.

The NHL Draft continues Friday night and wraps up on Saturday.