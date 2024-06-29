Buffalo Sabres select Konsta Helenius with 14th overall pick in 2024 NHL Draft

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — After trading the 11th overall pick on Thursday to acquire picks 14 and 42 overall in the 2024 NHL Draft the Buffalo Sabres selected Konsta Helenius with the 14th overall pick.

Welcome to Buffalo, Konsta! ⚔️ We’ve selected Konsta Helenius with the 14th overall pick in the 2024 #NHLDraft.#LetsGoBuffalo | @SenecaBuffalo pic.twitter.com/TTTjeon7OD — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) June 29, 2024

A 5'11" center, Helenius, a native of Ylojarvi, Finland, and a product of Jukurit (on loan from Tappara - Liiga) played in 51 games tallying 14 goals, and 22 assists for 36 total points.

He was also active on the international stage in 2023-2024 playing on Finland's U-18, U-20, and Men's World Championship teams. Helenius has also displayed his versatility as a two-way centerman often spending time on the wing.

Multiple reports from publications such as NHL.com, The Athletic, and FloHockey have all praised his high hockey IQ and ability to "navigate all three zones" while being "difficult to take off the puck."