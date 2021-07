BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have selected another Russian forward on day two of the NHL Draft, this time selecting Aleksandr Kisakov with the 53rd pick.

The Sabres selected Kisakov with the pick they acquired from the Boston Bruins when they traded Taylor Hall.

Kisakov played 61 games with MHK Dynamo Moskva of the MHL scoring 36 goals and adding 37 assists.

Kisakov is listed at 5'10" and just over 140 pounds.