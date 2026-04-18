Buffalo Sabres respond to Boston Bruins head coach's comments about size ahead of playoffs

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — One more day separates us from playoff hockey finally being back in the city of Buffalo for the first time in 15 years.

Looking ahead to the Buffalo Sabres' matchup with the Boston Bruins we had a pretty good idea it was going to be a physical series. And on Friday, Bruins head coach Marco Sturm assured us it would be during a press conference.

“We are bigger, stronger, we are more physical," Bruins head coach Marco Sturm said on Friday. "We just have to be smart, but we're going to go after them."

It’s not often you see a head coach giving a team bulletin board material days before the beginning of a playoff series, but he’s the head coach, he’s going to defend guys

Now, back here in Buffalo, the players are focused solely on game one and opening the series with a win.

But they’ve all seen and heard the comments Sturm made.

"Yea that was his analysis of it. When it comes to playoff hockey, everyone has to play big and strong to be able to win," said Sabres forward Alex Tuch.

"We'll just let that play out through the series, and we're going to stick to our game plan, adds forward Josh Doan. "So it's one of those things you see, but at the end of the day there's no real response form us in this room."

"That's his take on his team and have a lot of respect for what our team has done and how they play," says head coach Lindy Ruff. "They know who they are and we know who we are."

Puck drop at the KeyBank Center for game one between Buffalo and Boston is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

