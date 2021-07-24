Buffalo Sabres reportedly trade forward Sam Reinhart to Florida Panthers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Sam Reinhart’s tenure with the Buffalo Sabres has come to an end.

On Friday, the Sabres reportedly traded the 25-year-old forward to the Florida Panthers, according to Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman.

Pending trade call, Reinhart is going to the Panthers — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 24, 2021

It's unclear what the Sabres are getting in return for Reinhart.

#Sabres GM Kevyn Adams is at the podium. His words on a certain trade to announce:



“It would be inappropriate to make a comment based on rumors, but when there’s something, we’ll let you know.” #LetsGoBuffalo @WKBW — Adam Unger (@AdamUnger_7) July 24, 2021

This trade represents the second major Sabres player traded, after Rasmus Ristolainen was traded to the Philadelphia Flyers prior to the draft.

Friedman also shed some light on a portion of the Sabres' return for Reinhart: goaltender prospect Devon Levi.

When this is done, believe G Devon Levi will be part of the return for BUF — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 24, 2021

Levi is an unsigned goalie prospect taken by the Panthers in the 7th round of the 2020 NHL Draft. He currently plays in the NCAA for the Northeastern Huskies. He went 6-1-0 at the World Juniors for Team Canada with a GAA of 0.75 and a .964 save percentage.

Reinhart, the second overall pick in the 2014 NHL Draft, has spent his entire career with the Sabres. In 454 career games, Reinhart has scored 134 goals and tallied 161 assists for 295 points.

In 2021, Reinhart led the Sabres with 25 goals and 40 points in 54 games. During his time with the Sabres, Reinhart has had five seasons with more than 20 goals.

This is a developing story.