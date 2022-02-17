Buffalo Sabres release jersey for 2022 NHL Heritage Classic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have released the team's jersey for the 2022 NHL Heritage Classic.

The Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs will play in the Heritage Classic on March 13 at 4:00 p.m. at Tim Hortons Field, in Hamilton, Ontario, the home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

According to the team, the design "draws inspiration from classic looks and details from the organization's history, creating a fresh look for this marquee event."

You can find a gallery of photos and details behind the design here and further photos and videos on the team's Twitter here.

This will be the sixth Heritage Classic, the first took place in November 2003.

This will be the Sabres third NHL regular-season outdoor game. The Sabres hosted the first-ever NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ralph Wilson Stadium in January 2008 and played in the 2018 NHL Winter Classic against the New York Rangers at Citi Field.