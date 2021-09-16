Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs to play in 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The National Hockey League announced Thursday the Buffalo Sabres and Toronto Maple Leafs will play in the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic.

The game will take place on March 13, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. at Tim Hortons Field, in Hamilton, Ontario, the home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats of the Canadian Football League. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

“We are excited to announce that we will be presenting another Tim Hortons Heritage Classic this season,” NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said. “When the Toronto Maple Leafs meet the Buffalo Sabres at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, we again will honor Canada’s preeminent role in the history of our game while renewing a great and longstanding NHL rivalry. In addition, by inviting the first U.S.-based team to a Heritage Classic, we will celebrate the greater Golden Horseshoe region as the home of so many fans of both the Leafs and Sabres.”

The 2022 Tim Hortons NHL #HeritageClassic will feature the @MapleLeafs and @BuffaloSabres on March 13 at Tim Hortons Field, in Hamilton, Ont. Info: https://t.co/S1v1ewXgdd pic.twitter.com/bn8twg6A6q — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) September 16, 2021

This will be the sixth Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic, the first took place in November 2003.

“It’s an honor to play in the Heritage Classic game. It will be an incredible atmosphere and we are thrilled to be able to play the Maple Leafs in this special event. Many of us fell in love with hockey while playing on the pond or in backyards, so this will give us a chance to get back to our roots while celebrating the game of hockey.” said Kevyn Adams, General Manager, Buffalo Sabres.

This will be the Sabres third NHL regular-season outdoor game. The Sabres hosted the first-ever NHL Winter Classic against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Ralph Wilson Stadium in January 2008 and played in the 2018 NHL Winter Classic against the New York Rangers at Citi Field.

“Hockey is an integral part of the Tims brand, which of course was founded by NHL legend Tim Horton in Hamilton in 1964. We’re proud of our hockey heritage and so excited for another Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™, this time at Tim Hortons Field, just down the road from the original Tim Hortons restaurant on Ottawa street. It’s so perfect that the 2022 Tim Hortons NHL Heritage Classic™ features two teams that Tim Horton played for, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Buffalo Sabres, and we know it’s going to be an amazing event.” said Hope Baggozi, Chief Marketing Officer, Tim Hortons.