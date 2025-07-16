Buffalo Sabres release 2025-2026 Schedule

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres 2025-2026 regular season schedule has been released.

The team will start the season at home on October 9 against the New York Rangers.

The full schedule can be found here or in the embedded post below.

The Sabres enter the 2025-2026 campaign coming off their 14th straight season of missing the playoffs. They're tied with the NFL's New York Jets for the longest active playoff drought in professional sports.

General manager Kevyn Adams and staff made some additions this offseason, including adding Michael Kesselring and Josh Doan from the Utah Mammoth in exchange for JJ Peterka.

They also recently signed forward Ryan McLeod to a four-year deal and defenseman Bowen Byram to a two-year, $12.5 million contract after weeks of shopping offers for the 24-year-old.