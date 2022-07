BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have released their regular season schedule for the 2022-2023 season.

Hockey withdrawal no more… Our 2022-23 schedule is here! 👉 Get the breakdown: https://t.co/rDyApiqaUF

🗓️ Add it to your calendar: https://t.co/Aptfv2TvKn pic.twitter.com/PXA93rRCRH — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) July 6, 2022

Buffalo will host Ottawa in both the season and home opener on October 13th at 7 p.m. est.