Buffalo Sabres promote Seth Appert, will serve as assistant coach for Lindy Ruff

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Rochester Americans head coach Seth Appert is coming to Buffalo to join Lindy Ruff's staff with the Sabres.

Appert, 49, spent the last four seasons in Rochester, where he led the Amerks to the playoffs every year [no playoffs during COVID year]. During his time in Rochester, the Amerks had a 123-94-32 record. Before joining the Amerks, Appert spent three seasons coaching with USA Hockey.

The Buffalo Sabres have promoted Seth Appert to assistant coach and Amir Gulati to video coordinator. pic.twitter.com/mxthuCeD3j — Sabres PR (@SabresPR) May 13, 2024

Appert also served as the Sabres head coach for two games when Don Granato was sick earlier in the season.

According to the Sabres, this is the final addition to Ruff's coaching staff. The team lists Appert, Mike Balles, Matt Ellis and Marty Wilford as Ruff's four assistants.

The Sabres also announced the promotion of Amir Gulati as the Sabres' new video coordinator.

Bove's take:

This is a smart move by the Sabres to keep a rising star within the organization and feels a bit like a succession plan. With Lindy Ruff on a two-year deal to be the Sabres head coach, Appert could be the next man up if things go poorly with Ruff or if he decides to retire.

Appert's name was thrown around as a candidate for the head coaching job following Granato's termination, but it was clear the organization wanted someone with experience.

Appert was beloved by his players in Rochester and has relationships with players like Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, and others who have spent significant time in the AHL.

It's unclear what areas Appert will focus on, but it's a safe bet he'll have a hand in figuring out the Sabres struggling power play alongside his new boss.

Appert would've had interest elsewhere, so keeping him in the organization with a promotion is a win.

