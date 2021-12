BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team has placed forwards Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.

Another Sabres forward, Vinnie Hinostroza, was placed in the NHL's COVID-19 protocol Monday.

Sabres GM Kevyn Adams spoke to the media Tuesday afternoon and said Girgensons is symptomatic and Skinner and Hinostroza are currently asymptomatic.

The NHL announced a temporary shutdown Monday due to a rise of COVID-19 cases in the league.