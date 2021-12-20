Sabres place F Vinnie Hinostroza in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Just hours after their games against the Columbus Blue Jackets were postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the CBJ organization, the Sabres have placed forward Vinnie Hinostroza in the NHL's COVID protocol.

He becomes the second Sabres player this season to be placed in protocol this season. Goalie Dustin Tokarski entered protocol on December 2nd and hasn't played since.

Hinostroza has appeared in 30 games this season, recording five goals and nine assists.

As of now, the Sabres don't have a game scheduled until December 27th. General Manager Kevyn Adams is set to speak to the media after tomorrow's practice.