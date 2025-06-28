Buffalo Sabres open day 2 of NHL Draft with trade, make 10 picks overall

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres made their pick with the 9th overall selection of the 2025 NHL Draft on Friday night by taking 6'6" defenseman Radim Mrtka.

However, round two started with some fireworks for the Sabres as they traded the 39th overall pick and Connor Clifton to the Pittsburgh Penguins in exchange for Conor Timmins and Isaac Belliveau.

3rd round, pick 71 overall, and Buffalo would make a selection this time, going with 6'5" defenseman David Bedkowski.

"I know a lot of the fans have stuck with it throughout that whole (14-year playoff drought) time period. It's a blue-collar city, and I'm sure fans will appreciate my game," Bedkowski said on a Zoom call with reporters.

4th round, pick 103, belonged to forward Matous Kucharcik

4th round, pick 116, went to goaltender Samuel Meloche

5th round, pick 135, would be 6'1" defenseman Noah Laberge

6th round, pick 167, was center Ashton Schultz

7th round, pick 195, forward Melvin Novotny

7th round, pick 199, goaltender Yevgeni Prokhorov

7th round, pick 219, center Ryan Rucinski



Up next for Buffalo is Development Camp starting on Monday, June 30th.