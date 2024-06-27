Watch Now
Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo Sabres make their first move of the offseason, trade with San Jose Sharks

NHL Draft Hockey
George Walker IV/AP
Buffalo Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams resounds to questions after the second day of the NHL hockey draft Thursday, June 29, 2023, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)
Posted at 2:28 PM, Jun 27, 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams has traded the 11th overall pick to the San Jose Sharks for the 14th and 42nd overall pick. This move gives the Sabres back-to-back picks in the second round at 42 and 43.

The Sabres have nine draft picks, with two in the second round and two in the fourth round.

Current Draft picks:

Round 1 - 14

Round 2 - 42 (from SJ)

Round 2 - 43

Round 3 - 76

Round 4 - 108

Round 4 - 109 (from PHI)

Round 5 - 161

Round 6 - 172

Round 7 - 204

The NHL Draft begins Friday, July 28th at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Bove's Take:

I am now even more convinced the Sabres will trade their first-round pick *or* they will trade multiple second-round picks in a move for an established NHL player.

Kevyn Adams told everyone he could that the team was open to anything, and this move gives them even more ammo for trades once the draft starts.

The Sabres time to compete is right now and with a coach like Lindy Ruff, they should be trying to put together the best roster possible, even if that means mortgaging some of their future assets.

