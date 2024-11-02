Buffalo Sabres made it easy for New York Islanders in 4-3 loss to end four-game homestand

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff and his guys knew they gave up too many easy chances to the New York Islanders tonight in their 4-3 loss at the KeyBank Center.

Here's some reaction from players and Ruff.

Jason Zucker: "Too many mental lapses and we got ourselves back down two goals and against a team like that who plays stingy defense with a big D core it's hard to create offense. So if you keep giving them two-goal leads it's going to be hard to come back."

Dylan Cozens: "We're definitely going to watch the video and see what we did wrong because we gave up way too much. And that's something we've talked about in losses is not giving stuff up. We had too many breakdowns today and gave them way too many looks."

Lindy Ruff: "I've got to get our guys in the mentality that even after we just scored a goal that next shift is so important for momentum for us or momentum for them. And we gave them momentum."

Tibbetts : Zucker continues to put together a nice string of performances despite the team's inconsistency.

Jason Zucker was also credited with an assist on Cozens' goal. In his last eight games including tonight, Zucker has posted eight points (2+6), including one point in each of his last four games (2+2). — Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 1, 2024

Jason Zucker's goal gives him two points in tonight's game (1+1). It marks his second multi-point performance of the season (Oct. 16 at Pittsburgh; 0+2) and the 75th of his career. — Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 2, 2024

Zucker has registered one goal in three consecutive games and his goal tonight gives him his longest goal streak since he notched at least one goal in four consecutive games from March 7 to 12, 2023 (5+0) with Pittsburgh. — Buffalo Sabres PR (@SabresPR) November 2, 2024

These are just a snapshot of what Buffalo has been getting throughout the season from Zucker who also reignited a stagnant group late in the second period when he and New York's Oliver Wahlstrom got into a scuffle. His teammates appreciated it, as did Sabres fans who needed something to cheer about.

Zucker's veteran presence and decision to try and get his guys fired up even earned praise from Ruff in the post-game press conference.