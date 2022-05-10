Buffalo Sabres land 9th and 16th picks in NHL Draft Lottery

On Tuesday night the Buffalo Sabres learned their fate in the 2022 NHL Draft. Buffalo landed the 9th overall pick in the NHL Draft Lottery. The Sabres also own the Vegas Golden Knights first-round selection, which is the 16th overall pick.

In addition to their top-two first-round picks, the Sabres also own the Florida Panthers 2022 first-round pick. Florida's pick will fall somewhere between the 28th overall pick and 32nd overall pick, depending on how they finish the season.

The NHL Draft begins on July 7th in Montreal.

