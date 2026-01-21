Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Buffalo Sabres, Josh Doan agree to seven-year extension

Deal is worth 6.95 million AAV
Buffalo Sabres right wing Josh Doan (91) skates during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Columbus Blue Jackets Tuesday, Oct. 28, 2025, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres and forward Josh Doan have agreed to a seven-year/$48.65 million (6.95 AAV) extension that will keep him in Buffalo through the 2032-2033 season.

The Sabres traded forward JJ Peterka to the Utah Mammoth in June in exchange for Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring. Since arriving in Buffalo, Doan has been an integral piece of the Sabres' lineup.

Doan ranks third on the Sabres in goals (15) and fourth in both assists (20) and points (35). His 35 takeaways are the best in the entire NHL.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
