Buffalo Sabres improve win streak to five in 3-2 win over Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MN. (WKBW) — Behind a strong second period, the Buffalo Sabres pick up win number five in-a-row with a 3-2 win over the Winnipeg Jets.

Both teams pitched first period shutouts. But in the second it was Sabres defenseman Owen Power getting Buffalo on the scoreboard first with his third goal of the season.

Towards the end of the period, Tage Thompson netted goal number 34 of the year off an assist from both Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch. At the end of two, Buffalo would lead 2-0.

In the third, Victor Olofsson's 23rd goal of the season would push the Sabres lead to 3-0. Winnipeg would net two goals in the third. The second goal coming with under 45 seconds left to play.

But Buffalo will leave the Canada Life Centre with a 3-2 win and a five-game win streak. They'll take on Minnesota, Saturday at 9 p.m. est. The final game of their road trip.

