Buffalo Sabres goaltender Devon Levi to make his NHL debut on Friday against the New York Rangers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced goaltender Devon Levi will make his NHL debut on Friday against the New York Rangers.

The Sabres signed Levi to a three-year entry-level contract earlier this month.

Levi, who is 21 years old, led the NCAA with a .933 save percentage and ranked third in both saves (1,183) and shutouts (6) during his junior season at Northeastern. He was named Hockey East Player of the Year, is one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award which is given annually to the best collegiate goaltender, and is one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award which is given annually to the best collegiate player.

He has accomplished the following during his collegiate career:



National Rookie of the Year Award (2021-22)

George Carens Award (New England's Best Rookie) (2021-22)

Mike Richter Award (2021-22)

Hockey East Goaltender of the Year (2021-22)

Hockey East Rookie of the Year (2021-22)

Hobey Baker Award Finalist (2021-22)

Hockey East First-Team All Star (2021-22)

Hockey East All-Rookie Team (2021-22)

HCA National Rookie of the Month (November 2021)

Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Month (2x)

Hockey East Goaltender of the Week (3x)

Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week (5x)

Hockey East All-Academic Team (2020-21)

Levi was originally drafted in the seventh round, 212th overall, by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Sabres as part of the deal that sent Sam Reinhart to the Panthers.