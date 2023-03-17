Buffalo Sabres sign goaltender Devon Levi to a three-year entry-level contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres have signed goaltender Devon Levi to a three-year entry-level contract.

Levi, who is 21 years old, ended his junior season at Northeastern University last weekend. He led the NCAA with a .933 save percentage and ranked third in both saves (1,183) and shutouts (6). He was named Hockey East Player of the Year, is one of three finalists for the Mike Richter Award which is given annually to the best collegiate goaltender, and is one of 10 finalists for the Hobey Baker Award which is given annually to the best collegiate player.

In 2021-22 Levi led the NCAA with a .952 save percentage, which was the second-best mark in NCAA history. He was also sixth in total saves, tied in second in total shutouts, third in goals against average, and seventh in wins

Levi made the 2021 Canada National Junior Team and led all goalies in the IIHF World Junior Championship in save percentage and goals against average.

He has accomplished the following during his collegiate career:

National Rookie of the Year Award (2021-22)

George Carens Award (New England's Best Rookie) (2021-22)

Mike Richter Award (2021-22)

Hockey East Goaltender of the Year (2021-22)

Hockey East Rookie of the Year (2021-22)

Hobey Baker Award Finalist (2021-22)

Hockey East First-Team All Star (2021-22)

Hockey East All-Rookie Team (2021-22)

HCA National Rookie of the Month (November 2021)

Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Month (2x)

Hockey East Goaltender of the Week (3x)

Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week (5x)

Hockey East All-Academic Team (2020-21)

Levi was originally drafted in the seventh round, 212th overall, by the Florida Panthers in the 2020 NHL Draft. He was traded to the Sabres as part of the deal that sent Sam Reinhart to the Panthers.