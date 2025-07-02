Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams discusses start of free agency, Bowen Byram's future with the team

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — As the Buffalo Sabres continue to shape their roster ahead of the 2025-2026 season, we once again heard from General Manager Kevyn Adams.

On Wednesday morning, Adams spoke for the first time since free agency started at noon on July 1. While the Sabres did make some additions and handed out new deals to returning players, all eyes remain on restricted free agent defenseman Bowen Byram.

"We believe Bo is an excellent hockey player who can help our team win," Adams said. "I've maintained the same position, if there's a deal out there that makes sense for us, we think is going to improve our roster, we're open to it."

Adams went on to say the Sabres would "absolutely" match any offer sheets given to Byram from another team. Byram was given a qualifying offer by the Sabres on Monday, meaning the Sabres own his rights and can exclusively negotiate with him and match any offers he receives.

