Buffalo Sabres GM Kevyn Adams addresses JJ Peterka trade rumors

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — On Tuesday, Buffalo Sabres General Manager Kevyn Adams addressed trade rumors surrounding forward JJ Peterka in recent days.

"I thought at the exit meeting with JJ, with me and Lindy (Ruff) separately, both were very productive, positive, honest," Adams said. "That's one of the things I like about JJ Peterka is his ability to analyze his own game and be better defensively. I need to do more to help the team win more games, and I think that's a sign of maturity from him. No, it's all positive on the JJ front there from those conversations."

When asked directly if Peterka has asked for a trade, Adams responded with this.

"I don't think it's probably productive or beneficial for me to get into specifics on our players right now," Adams said. "This is the time of year where there's so much going on and there's probably a lot of misinformation out there."

Adams brought that point about misinformation up again when asked another follow-up question, in which the Sabres GM brought up another example of a rumor he said has no truth behind it.

"If I'm being honest, I feel bad for our fans, the stuff that's out there, so much misinformation and so much of it is nonsense," Adams said. "I mean, someone who has no idea what they're talking about is reporting that we were going to buy Sammy (Mattias Samuelsson) and we've never had that conversation once. It's ridiculous and I don't think it's worth me getting into it and I'll leave it at that."

Next up is the first round of the NHL Draft starting on Friday at 7 p.m. The Sabres currently own the 9th overall pick. Rounds two through seven are scheduled for Saturday, starting at noon.