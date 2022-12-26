Watch Now
Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for Tuesday postponed due to closure of Buffalo airport

Adrian Kraus/AP
General view of the KeyBank Center as the national anthem is played before an NHL hockey game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 5:26 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-26 17:26:22-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team's game scheduled for Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus has been postponed due to the closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

In a statement the team said the following:

"Our game on Tuesday, Dec, 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent us from traveling to Columbus in time for the game. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed."

The game scheduled for last Friday was previously postponed due to the storm, you can find more information on that game here.

