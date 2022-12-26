Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for Tuesday postponed due to closure of Buffalo airport

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the team's game scheduled for Tuesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus has been postponed due to the closure of the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

In a statement the team said the following:

"Our game on Tuesday, Dec, 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo that has closed the airport and will prevent us from traveling to Columbus in time for the game. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed."

The game scheduled for last Friday was previously postponed due to the storm, you can find more information on that game here.