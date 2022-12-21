Buffalo Sabres game scheduled for Friday postponed due to impending inclement weather

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres announced the game scheduled for Friday, December 23 at KeyBank Center against the Tampa Bay Lightning has been postponed due to impending inclement weather.

The game has been rescheduled for Saturday, March 4 at 12:30 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

The game that was originally set for March 4 against the Philadelphia Flyers will now be played on Monday, January 9 at 7 p.m.

According to the Sabres, original tickets for both games can be used for entry to the rescheduled date and time.