Buffalo Sabres game originally scheduled for December 27 now rescheduled

Adrian Kraus/AP
General view of the KeyBank Center as the national anthem is played before an NHL hockey game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Colorado Avalanche in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)
Posted at 5:26 PM, Dec 26, 2022
and last updated 2023-01-11 11:07:42-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres game that was originally scheduled for December 27 against the Columbus Blue Jackets at Nationwide Arena in Columbus has now been rescheduled.

The game will now be played on April 14 at 7 p.m. It was previously postponed due to severe winter weather that closed the Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

The game scheduled for December 23 against the Tampa Bay Lightning at KeyBank Center was also postponed due to the storm, you can find more information on that game here.

