BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Dunne finds himself in an unusual position for Thursday's Winter Olympics Women's Hockey gold medal game.

His sister will be playing for Team USA while his girlfriend competes for Team Canada.

"It's a win-lose situation no matter what," Dunne told reporters.

Team USA features Dunne's sister Joy, while Team Canada's roster includes his girlfriend, Ella Shelton. The matchup puts Dunne in the middle of one of hockey's biggest rivalries, but he says he couldn't be happier about the predicament.

"To see the journeys and growth that they've had, I mean, I just couldn't be prouder of them both," Dunne said. "So, for me, in a way, it's stress-free just watching them enjoy themselves and living out their dreams. It's a good problem to have."

WATCH: Buffalo Sabres forward Josh Dunne faces Olympic dilemma with sister, girlfriend in gold medal game

"I said to him, it's been great to watch, and I said your sister has played really well," Lindy Ruff added. "That's exciting for him, for his family. What a great opportunity."

During the Olympic break, Dunne traveled to Italy to watch both Joy and Shelton compete for their respective countries. He's developed a diplomatic strategy for managing family loyalties during games.

"It was funny, I saw the USA/Canada game while I was over there, and I was sitting with my family, my girlfriend's family was right behind me," Dunne said. "And I was like, you know what? I'm not standing up at all, only if Ella or Joy score, I'm not going to make a single emotion. You will never know."

Regardless of Thursday's outcome, Dunne will witness either his sister winning her first Olympic gold medal or his girlfriend claiming her second Olympic gold medal.

A good problem to have, indeed.