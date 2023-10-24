Buffalo Sabres end their four-game homestand with a loss to the Montreal Canadiens

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres' four-game homestand ends in a 3-1 loss Monday night to the Montreal Canadiens.

After surrendering the game's first goal. Buffalo would respond as Sabres forward Jeff Skinner cashed in on a power-play opportunity for his third goal of the season. Netting an equalizer to make it a 1-1 game.

Both Eric Comrie and Montreal's Jake Allen had good performances in the net tonight. But the Canadiens were able to slip a shot through the legs of Comrie, early in the third to take the lead. The Sabres could not answer back.

Then a power-play goal late in the final period by Montreal would seal the deal.

Buffalo will get an immediate chance to get back in the win column as they head to Ottawa to take on the Senators for a 6:45 p.m. est. puck drop on Tuesday.