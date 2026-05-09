Buffalo Sabres embracing 'been there, done that' mindset looking for bounce-back win in game three

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres are back in familiar territory, coming off that sloppy 5-1 loss to Montreal last night. The mood after the game was eerily similar to their game two loss to Boston just a couple of weeks ago

But we all know how this team responded in game three of that series. And for them to replicate those results again, they’ll lean on the experience of facing this kind of adversity while also embracing the challenge of going to a hostile environment and finding ways to continue their success on the road.

"More often than not, you're definitely facing a couple of losses, some adversity, and we're in the same situation in round one. We got the job done there, and so we want to use that experience and the understanding of, hey, we got to come out, and we got to be really hard to play against," says forward Alex Tuch. "Especially in the first 10 minutes of the first period in the Belle Centre."

"The whole year we've answered the call. We had a couple of stretches. Even after our 10-game winning streak, we played a terrible game in Columbus, and we bounced back with really good hockey," added head coach Lindy Ruff. "So, really just reset, refocus, and let's take the temperature down a little bit. Knowing that we can all be better, we still know that we talked about being better. Our puck play wasn't better. We know it's got to be better."

For more on the Sabres' preparation for game three against Montreal, including changes to the power play units and an injury update, check out the video above.

Game three is set for 7 P.M. EST. Sunday.