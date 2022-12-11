Buffalo Sabres drop series finale to Pittsburgh Penguins 3-1 at PPG Paints Arena

PITTSBURGH, PA. (WKBW) — Not even 24 hours after the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-3 in overtime Friday night to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the two teams were back in action Saturday. This time around the season series would conclude at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

The first period was all Penguins with goals from both Rickard Rakell and Sidney Crosby to jump out to a 2-0 lead after the first period.

That score would remain the same until the third period where Peyton Krebs put the Sabres on the board. Buffalo trailed 2-1 with nine minutes to play in regulation.

But Penguins captain Sidney Crosby netted his second goal of the game with just over two minutes remaining.

Buffalo would fall 3-1 tonight. They will be back in action Tuesday at home against the Los Angeles Kings.