Buffalo Sabres drop fifth-straight game in 3-1 loss to Boston Bruins

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) makes a save on Boston Bruins left wing Brad Marchand (63) during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 11:49 PM, Nov 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-12 23:55:58-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped their fifth-straight game in-a-row tonight at the KeyBank Center. Falling 3-1 to the Boston Bruins.

Tage Thompson scored the game's opening goal in the first period to give Buffalo an early 1-0 lead.

They would hold that lead until late in the second period when Boston's Patrice Bergeron netted the equalizer.

Which would turn out to be one of his two total goals of the night as the Bruins added two more in the third period to cap off a 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Buffalo is back in action at home Tuesday night against Vancouver. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
