Buffalo Sabres drop fifth-straight game in 3-1 loss to Boston Bruins

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped their fifth-straight game in-a-row tonight at the KeyBank Center. Falling 3-1 to the Boston Bruins.

Tage Thompson scored the game's opening goal in the first period to give Buffalo an early 1-0 lead.

They would hold that lead until late in the second period when Boston's Patrice Bergeron netted the equalizer.

Which would turn out to be one of his two total goals of the night as the Bruins added two more in the third period to cap off a 3-1 win over the Sabres.

Buffalo is back in action at home Tuesday night against Vancouver. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.