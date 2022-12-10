Buffalo Sabres drop 4-3 overtime thriller to Pittsburgh Penguins

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped a 4-3 overtime contest to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday at the KeyBank Center.

The game entered the second period in a 0-0 tie. But Pittsburgh's Jake Guentzel cashed in on a power play with a little under five minutes to go to give the Penguins a 1-0 lead.

Buffalo was quick to respond as Victor Olofsson netted the equalizer with about two minutes left in the period. And teammate Jeff Skinner responded a minute later to give the Sabres a 2-1 lead heading to the third period.

Pittsburgh returned the favor scoring an equalizer of their own early in the third courtesy Rickard Rakell. Followed up by a late goal from Brock McGinn to take a 3-2 lead.

But just as the Sabres looked to be finished, Kyle Okposo knotted the game back up at three with a power play goal and we'd head to overtime.

The Sabres played the overtime period a man-down due to a late Jeff Skinner penalty in the third. And Pittsburgh's Jeff Carter scored the game winning goal just a minute and a half into overtime.

Buffalo and Pittsburgh will run it back Saturday night in the Steel City. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. est.