Buffalo Sabres drop 3-2 nail-biter to Montreal Canadiens

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres had chances late, but came up just short in a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens Thursday night at the KeyBank Center.

The first period saw Montreal grab a quick 1-0 lead after a goal from Brendan Gallagher.

Facing the same deficit in the 2nd period the Sabres came alive thanks to an early goal from Jeff Skinner off the assist from Alex Tuch and Jack Quinn. And another goal from Dylan Cozens off the assists from Jacob Bryson and Lawrence Pilut. The score would sit tied 2-2 going into the second intermission.

Buffalo had their chances in the 3rd to put away the go ahead goal. But with just under four minutes left to play. Montreal's Josh Anderson was able to give his team the edge with their third goal of the night. Buffalo falls 3-2 to Montreal.

They'll return to the KeyBank Center on Saturday for game two of their four-game homestand when they take on Chicago. Puck drops at 7 p.m. est.