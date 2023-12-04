Watch Now
Buffalo Sabres drop 2-1 contest to Nashville Predators despite plenty scoring chances

Jeffrey T. Barnes/AP
Buffalo Sabres center Tyson Jost (17) is checked by Nashville Predators right wing Michael McCarron (47) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
Posted at 11:01 PM, Dec 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-03 23:01:40-05

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped their third straight game in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators from the KeyBank Center Sunday night. Buffalo forward Victor Olofsson had the team's lone goal on the evening.

1st Period
Both teams played a pretty even nine minutes to start this game. But it was Predators forward Filip Forsberg putting Nashville on the board first. And then a little over a minute later Yakov Trenin put the Predators up 2-0. Nashville out shot Buffalo 14-11 in the first period.

2nd Period
About halfway through the period Rasmus Dahlin sent forward a perfect pass to Victor Olofsson at center ice. While on a breakaway, Olofsson was tripped and was awarded a penalty shot. Olofsson buried it for his third goal of the year and cut the Sabres deficit to 2-1.

3rd Period
Despite a plethora of chances, the Sabres were unable to find the back of the net for the equalizer goal. Falling for the third straight game by a final of 2-1 to the Nashville Predators.

