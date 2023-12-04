Buffalo Sabres drop 2-1 contest to Nashville Predators despite plenty scoring chances

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres dropped their third straight game in a 2-1 loss to the Nashville Predators from the KeyBank Center Sunday night. Buffalo forward Victor Olofsson had the team's lone goal on the evening.

1st Period

Both teams played a pretty even nine minutes to start this game. But it was Predators forward Filip Forsberg putting Nashville on the board first. And then a little over a minute later Yakov Trenin put the Predators up 2-0. Nashville out shot Buffalo 14-11 in the first period.



#Sabres came into tonight and couldn't afford to have this one start the way their last 2 games haveSpoiler alert...this game has started just like the Blues/Canes games 2-0 #Preds 8:30 in 1P — Dom Tibbetts (@DomTibbettsTV) December 4, 2023

2nd Period

About halfway through the period Rasmus Dahlin sent forward a perfect pass to Victor Olofsson at center ice. While on a breakaway, Olofsson was tripped and was awarded a penalty shot. Olofsson buried it for his third goal of the year and cut the Sabres deficit to 2-1.



3rd Period

Despite a plethora of chances, the Sabres were unable to find the back of the net for the equalizer goal. Falling for the third straight game by a final of 2-1 to the Nashville Predators.

