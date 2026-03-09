Buffalo Sabres deliver epic performance in a game fans have waited a long time to experience

BUFFALO, NY. (WKBW) — Buffalo Sabres head coach Lindy Ruff said after Saturday's win against Nashville that Sunday's tilt with Tampa Bay would have "incredible energy."

When it was all said and done, calling the energy inside the KeyBank Center for Buffalo's 8-7 win against the Lightning is underselling what a sellout crowd got to experience.

"We just knew the momentum swings back and forth that if we just stayed on our toes and kept pushing, kept trying to skate and keep it simple," said forward Jason Zucker. "We knew we were getting pucks behind them, and we were able to capitalize on a few."

"Both teams are still playing for a playoff spot. That's what it was really about," added head coach Lindy Ruff. "We know how tight this conference is, how tight this division is. It's one game at a time, knowing we're looking for a playoff spot."

When first place in the division is on the line, and tensions are already high coming into the game, you would expect some emotions to be on display. But no one could've been prepared for what Sunday night brought.

RASMUS DAHLIN DROPS THE GLOVES Tage Thompson hit after the whistle, and all Hell has broken loose Looks like a two-man advantage for the Sabres Didn't take long.... pic.twitter.com/HiBsVntGBR — Crossing Swords ⚔️ (@CrossSwordsPod) March 8, 2026

WELCOME TO BUFFALO SAM CARRICK HE GETS HIS FIRST FIGHT IN A SABRES UNIFORM WHAT A GAME pic.twitter.com/7Ope9l0Vyz — Crossing Swords ⚔️ (@CrossSwordsPod) March 8, 2026

THIS IS ABSOLUTE MEYHEM THESE TWO TEAMS HATE EACH OTHER KREBS DROPS THE GLOVES CHAOS IS EVERYWHERE WE NEED A LARGER PENALTY BOX pic.twitter.com/aYMsmdHXhh — Crossing Swords ⚔️ (@CrossSwordsPod) March 8, 2026

Each team has 4 players in the box at the moment #LetsGoBuffalo #Sabrehood #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/HqJmMAHo06 — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) March 8, 2026

Ostlund tee'd up a shot he probably knew was going to be a high sticking call. Lightning were pissed. He got a unsportsman call for it #LetsGoBuffalo #Sabrehood #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/mq5vQ1MjqE — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) March 8, 2026

Ostlund tee'd up a shot he probably knew was going to be a high sticking call. Lightning were pissed. He got a unsportsman call for it #LetsGoBuffalo #Sabrehood #GoBolts pic.twitter.com/mq5vQ1MjqE — Buffalo Hockey Moments (@SabresPlays) March 8, 2026

However, the guys from Western New York withstood the physical test and didn't let the physicality throw them off their game.

"So proud of our team, each individual gut standing up for one another, every scrum was a five-man scrum, no one backing down. We stuck with it," Alex Tuch said afterwards. "Obviously a hectic game, a lot of emotions, but yeah, just really proud of our group and that was awesome."

Chaos, mayhem, pandemonium, and any other synonym you can think of start to sum up the emotion and intensity inside the KeyBank Center. A feeling this team, this fanbase, and the city have been craving to experience for close to two decades.

“It’s just finally. Finally, we’re here and doing good things so I don’t take this for granted at all. I’m so fired up, I’m so happy for Buffalo, as a city, and for all the fans too. This means the world," Captain Rasmus Dahlin says.

Buffalo stays home for three more games this week, with the next one coming up Tuesday against San Jose.